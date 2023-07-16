Heartland Votes

Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Haney of Paducah was arrested after being found to be in possession of Methamphetamine...
Traffic stop results in felony arrest of Paducah woman
Carter County EMA requested a deployable cellular tower to allow emergency responders to have...
Communication outage leaves many in three Missouri counties without cell service, internet, or landline connection
Three people were taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau. One of...
Three injured after two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office have executed a Federal warrant for a...
Federal warrant executed for Cape Girardeau man

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
File - An Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas
Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
Three people were taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau. One of...
Three injured after two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau