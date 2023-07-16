Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, right now tracking a few strong thunderstorms across the Heartland. Primarily in SO IL and SE MO. These storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. As the sun starts to go down, the potential for storms will start to diminish. Tonight, expect lows to drop to the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. Another round of showers and storms are likely Monday morning in parts of SE MO. Monday afternoon and evening looking dry and mostly clear.

As for the work week forecast, Monday and Tuesday have the best chances at seeing rain as of right now. There is precipitation chances everyday of the week though, with potential for afternoon pop up showers. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with high reading in the upper 90s and humidity in the upper 70s.

