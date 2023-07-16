Heartland high school students to attend mock DWI crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students from nine Missouri schools will participate in a mock DWI crash during the TRACTION conference held from July 16 through July 18 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, high school students from Jackson, Scott County Central, Harrisonville, Madison, Liberty, Twin Rivers, Notre Dame and Leopold, as well as New Madrid County Resource Center, will participate in the mock DWI crash held on Monday, July 17 at 10:45 a.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center.

The Cape Girardeau police and fire departments, Cape Co. Private Ambulance and Coroner, along with Air Evac and Life Support will work together with Sperling’s Garage and Wrecker Service to assist with the mock crash.

According to the release, the TRACTION (Teens Taking Action to Prevent Traffic Crashes) conference is a youth traffic safety leadership training event and a statewide program sponsored by the Mo. Dept. of Transportation. The goal of this program is to empower youth to promote safe driving habits while preventing underage drinking and driving as well as promoting safety belt usage. TRACTION is available to all schools in Missouri.

For more information about how your school can become involved in this program, call (573) 335-6621 ext. 1821.

