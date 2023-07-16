Heartland Votes

First Alert: Dry, clear morning; chance of overnight storms

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 7/16
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s a clear, dry start to your Sunday with warm temperatures, but there is a chance of storms tonight.

Madeline Parker says temps will be in the 90s by the afternoon, with very low chances of some pop-up showers that will move through very quickly. We are tracking chances for overnight storms that will bring some moderate levels of rain.

For Monday, expect these storms to continue, with multiple rounds moving in throughout the Heartland. The main threats will be lightning and brief, heavy rainfall that could cause some flooding.

