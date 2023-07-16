Dry conditions and lower humidity, possible storms overnight

Good morning, Heartland, and happy Sunday! It’s turning out to be a much drier and more pleasant day than Saturday with it’s high humidity and storms. Temperatures will be in the 90s by the afternoon, with very low chances of a pop up shower or two, that shouldn’t last very long. However, we are tracking chances for storms to roll into the Heartland overnight, bringing some moderate levels of rain. Those storms continue into Monday with multiple rounds moving in throughout the Heartland. These storms are not expected to be severe, but main concerns are lightning and brief, but heavy rainfall that could cause some flooding concerns.

Tuesday also has some storm chances in the evening, and Wednesday looks to reach temperatures in the high 90s. The rest of the week looks much calmer, for now, as does next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.