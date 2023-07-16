Heartland Votes

Dry conditions and lower humidity, possible storms overnight

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Heartland, and happy Sunday! It’s turning out to be a much drier and more pleasant day than Saturday with it’s high humidity and storms. Temperatures will be in the 90s by the afternoon, with very low chances of a pop up shower or two, that shouldn’t last very long. However, we are tracking chances for storms to roll into the Heartland overnight, bringing some moderate levels of rain. Those storms continue into Monday with multiple rounds moving in throughout the Heartland. These storms are not expected to be severe, but main concerns are lightning and brief, but heavy rainfall that could cause some flooding concerns.

Tuesday also has some storm chances in the evening, and Wednesday looks to reach temperatures in the high 90s. The rest of the week looks much calmer, for now, as does next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau. One of...
Three injured after two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
Carter County EMA requested a deployable cellular tower to allow emergency responders to have...
Communication outage leaves many in three Missouri counties without cell service, internet, or landline connection
The suspect was last seen in a 2022 silver Dodge Charger SXT with black wheels and a black...
Kentucky State Police request assistance in identifying fraud suspect
Deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office have executed a Federal warrant for a...
Federal warrant executed for Cape Girardeau man
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Wayne County in the...
19-year-old dies in early morning crash in Wayne County, Ill.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Dry conditions tonight into tomorrow
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 7/15/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 7/15/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 7/15/23