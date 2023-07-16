Heartland Votes

Dr. Shannon Cubria Farris answers the Heartland’s mental health questions

Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dr. Shannon Cubria Farris is a clinical psychologist. He will be a guest on The Breakfast Show on Sunday mornings, answering viewers’ questions about mental health. You can join in the conversation by submitting anonymous questions here.

Mental health affects everyone, whether it’s directly or indirectly. It affects friends, family members, co-workers, and other people in your life. According to Dr. Shannon, you don’t have true health until you have your mental health. Dr. Shannon’s goal is to work together with people and create a safe space to talk about mental health in a way that truly matters.

Dr. Shannon can answer questions about mental illness, dealing with mental illness, working with your children or family members and more. If Dr. Shannon doesn’t have all of the answers, he will find an expert who will be able to answer you.

He hopes these conversations about mental health can lend themselves to a little bit more understanding of what might be going on. He wants the Heartland to lean in with curiosity about situations, especially when it’s uncomfortable.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau. One of...
Three injured after two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
Carter County EMA requested a deployable cellular tower to allow emergency responders to have...
Communication outage leaves many in three Missouri counties without cell service, internet, or landline connection
The suspect was last seen in a 2022 silver Dodge Charger SXT with black wheels and a black...
Kentucky State Police request assistance in identifying fraud suspect
Deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office have executed a Federal warrant for a...
Federal warrant executed for Cape Girardeau man
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Wayne County in the...
19-year-old dies in early morning crash in Wayne County, Ill.

Latest News

The Paducah Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.
Police searching for missing juvenile from Paducah, Ky.
Three people were taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau. One of...
Three injured after two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
Three injured after two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Wayne County in the...
19-year-old dies in early morning crash in Wayne County, Ill.