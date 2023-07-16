Deputies arrest wanted man in Williamson Co.

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted out of Williamson County, Illinois, was arrested on Friday, July 14.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, just before 5 a.m., deputies with the Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Johnston City Police Department, served an arrest warrant to Kevin Sides, who was wanted for criminal trespass to a residence. Authorities found Sides at a home on Adams Street in Johnston City, Ill.

Sides was non-compliant and resisted law enforcement as they attempted to arrest him. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody without further incident.

While searching Sides, authorities found a controlled substance in his possession.

Sides was taken to the Williamson County Jail and cited for possession of a controlled substance and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541.

