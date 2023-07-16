Heartland Votes

Deputies arrest wanted man in Williamson Co.

A man wanted out of Williamson County, Illinois, was arrested on Friday, July 14.
A man wanted out of Williamson County, Illinois, was arrested on Friday, July 14.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted out of Williamson County, Illinois, was arrested on Friday, July 14.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, just before 5 a.m., deputies with the Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Johnston City Police Department, served an arrest warrant to Kevin Sides, who was wanted for criminal trespass to a residence. Authorities found Sides at a home on Adams Street in Johnston City, Ill.

Sides was non-compliant and resisted law enforcement as they attempted to arrest him. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody without further incident.

While searching Sides, authorities found a controlled substance in his possession.

Sides was taken to the Williamson County Jail and cited for possession of a controlled substance and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office at (618) 997-6541.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau. One of...
Three injured after two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
Carter County EMA requested a deployable cellular tower to allow emergency responders to have...
Communication outage leaves many in three Missouri counties without cell service, internet, or landline connection
The suspect was last seen in a 2022 silver Dodge Charger SXT with black wheels and a black...
Kentucky State Police request assistance in identifying fraud suspect
Deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office have executed a Federal warrant for a...
Federal warrant executed for Cape Girardeau man
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Wayne County in the...
19-year-old dies in early morning crash in Wayne County, Ill.

Latest News

A 19-year-old firefighter with the Fairfield Rural Fire Department was killed in a crash early...
19-year-old Fairfield firefighter dies in early morning crash in Wayne County, Ill.
A New York film school student recently returned to her hometown here in the Heartland to work...
New York film school student returns to Cape Girardeau for new project
Two juveniles were injured after a crash in St. Francois County, Missouri, at 5:21 a.m. on...
2 juveniles injured after crash in St. Francois County
The Paducah Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.
Police searching for missing juvenile from Paducah, Ky.