2 juveniles injured after crash in St. Francois County

Two juveniles were injured after a crash in St. Francois County, Missouri, at 5:21 a.m. on Sunday, July 16.(Source: KFVS/stock image)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two juveniles were injured after a crash in St. Francois County, Missouri, at 5:21 a.m. on Sunday, July 16.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old juvenile was driving northbound on Route D when she swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.

MSHP says the vehicle skidded and travelled off the left side of the roadway, before striking an embankment. The vehicle then became airborne, overturned and struck a tree, ejecting the juvenile driver.

Both the driver and a 16-year-old passenger were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, Mo.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

