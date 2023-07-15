Thrillbillies sweep doubleheader over the Catfish

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Thrillville Thrillbillies swept the Cape Catfish in a Prospect League doubleheader on Friday, July 14 at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau.

Thrillville won the first game 4-2 and hung on to take the second game 3-2 for the sweep.

Despite winning both games, the Catfish still lead the season series with seven wins and three losses.

