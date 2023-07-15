Heartland Votes

Thrillbillies sweep doubleheader over the Catfish

The Thrillville Thrillbillies won the first game 4-2 and hung on to take the second game 3-2 for the sweep(Todd Richards)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Thrillville Thrillbillies swept the Cape Catfish in a Prospect League doubleheader on Friday, July 14 at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau.

Thrillville won the first game 4-2 and hung on to take the second game 3-2 for the sweep.

Despite winning both games, the Catfish still lead the season series with seven wins and three losses.

