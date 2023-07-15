Three injured after two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people were transported to the hospital following a crash this afternoon in Cape Girardeau.

Occurring around 3:40 p.m. on July 15, the crash took place on Farrar Drive and William Street. The crash involved two vehicles, one of the vehicles flipping over.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Patrolman, Bobby Newton, three people were injured as a result of this crash and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries are currently unknown.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

