Three injured after two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau

Three people were taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau. One of...
Three people were taken to the hospital following a two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau. One of the vehicles flipped over as a result of the accident.(Todd Richards)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people were transported to the hospital following a crash this afternoon in Cape Girardeau.

Occurring around 3:40 p.m. on July 15, the crash took place on Farrar Drive and William Street. The crash involved two vehicles, one of the vehicles flipping over.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Patrolman, Bobby Newton, three people were injured as a result of this crash and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries are currently unknown.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

