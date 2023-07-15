Stormy conditions to start, drier Saturday ahead

Good morning, Heartland and happy Saturday! We start of the morning with some showers and a couple of storms, with the main threats being brief, heavy rainfall and lightning. That rain is going to be impacting the region for most of the morning, but the afternoon looks drier and clearer. However, there are a few chances for some pop up showers throughout the afternoon. Temperatures today start off pretty warm and humid, getting up to the high 80s, low 90s this afternoon.

Sunday looks a lot drier and calmer, but still pretty warm and humid with temperatures starting off in the high 60s before warming up to the low 90s in the afternoon. Sunday night into Monday morning, we are tracking some possible thunderstorms, but the rain impacts still look pretty low.

