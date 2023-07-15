Heartland Votes

Kentucky State Police request assistance in identifying fraud suspect

The suspect was last seen in a 2022 silver Dodge Charger SXT with black wheels and a black...
The suspect was last seen in a 2022 silver Dodge Charger SXT with black wheels and a black spoiler(Kentucky State Police)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police, Post 1 is requesting public assistance to identify a suspect who has cashed multiple fraudulent checks across western Kentucky.

On July 14, a woman entered FNB Banks in Graves, McCracken, Calloway, and Trigg Counties. She successfully cashed five fraudulent checks in three of those four counties.

The woman was last seen in a 2022 silver Dodge Charger SXT with black wheels and a black spoiler, with a North Carolina license plate and the plate number is KBC7001. The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Fox.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the woman or the location of the vehicle, you are asked to contact KSP, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

