First Alert: Morning showers, storms; drier afternoon

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 7/15
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We are starting off the weekend with some showers and possible storms , but this afternoon looks to be a little drier.

Madeline Parker says the main threats will be brief, heavy rainfall and lightning. The afternoon looks drier and clearer, but there are a few chances for some pop-up showers throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures are starting off warm and humid, reaching the high 80s, low 90s this afternoon.

