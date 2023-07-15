First Alert: Morning showers, storms; drier afternoon

(KFVS) - We are starting off the weekend with some showers and possible storms , but this afternoon looks to be a little drier.

Madeline Parker says the main threats will be brief, heavy rainfall and lightning. The afternoon looks drier and clearer, but there are a few chances for some pop-up showers throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures are starting off warm and humid, reaching the high 80s, low 90s this afternoon.

