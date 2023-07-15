Dry conditions tonight into tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, most of the Heartland has remained dry this afternoon with the exception of a few strong storms that passed through western KY earlier. For tonight, expect dry conditions with lower humidity and temperatures in the lower 70s. Any outdoor plans for tomorrow should be good to go. It will be hot in the afternoon with lots of sunshine, but with the lower humidity it should not feel as sticky outside.

Our next chance at rain arrives Monday and Tuesday. Get ready for hot week ahead though, tracking high temperatures near 100 towards the middle of next week. Isolated pop up showers are likely Tuesday through Friday.

