Heartland Votes

Charleston Fighting Squirrels beat SE Tropics to win Babe Ruth State Tournament

This marked the 2nd win for the Squirrels over the Tropics in the double elimination tournament.
This marked the 2nd win for the Squirrels over the Tropics in the double elimination tournament.(Makenzie Williams)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Fighting Squirrels beat the Southeast Tropics 7-6 on Saturday, July 15 at Hillhouse Park to win the Senior Babe Ruth State Championship.



Both teams qualify for the Senior Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape Girardeau in August.

