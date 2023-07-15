Charleston Fighting Squirrels beat SE Tropics to win Babe Ruth State Tournament

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Fighting Squirrels beat the Southeast Tropics 7-6 on Saturday, July 15 at Hillhouse Park to win the Senior Babe Ruth State Championship.

This marked the 2nd win for the Squirrels over the Tropics in the double elimination tournament.

Both teams qualify for the Senior Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape Girardeau in August.

