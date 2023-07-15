Cardinals-Nationals game suspended due to weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Stormy weather has pushed back the Cardinals game against the Washington Nationals to tomorrow.

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that 7:15 p.m. game on July 14 against the Nationals at Busch Stadium has been suspended due to inclement weather.

The teams will make up the game on Saturday, July 15 at 1:15 p.m. It will be part of a split doubleheader before Saturday’s originally scheduled 6:15 p.m. game. Gates for the 1:15 p.m. game will open at 12:15 p.m. Gates for the 6:15 p.m. game will open at 4:15 p.m.

Tickets for tonight’s game will be valid for tomorrow’s rescheduled game.

