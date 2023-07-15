Baptist Health Paducah hosts Spokes for Strokes bike tour

Heartland Votes

Baptist Health Paducah hosts its 12th annual Spokes for Strokes bike tour on Saturday, July 15.
By Olivia Tock
Jul. 15, 2023
PADUCAH, Ky. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Baptist Health Paducah hosts its 12th annual Spokes for Strokes bike tour on Saturday, July 15.

According to a release from Baptist Health Paducah, the goal of the event is to raise awareness about strokes and to raise funds for life-saving technologies and expanded stroke care services.

Registration for the event takes place at 7 a.m., and the tour begins at 8 a.m. Individuals choose which bike tour they would like to participate in. There are 10, 20, 35 or 65 mile rides through southern McCracken, Marshall and Graves counties. Helmets are required.

“We will continue to focus on public education, so people of all ages know they should call 9-1-1 immediately if they see anyone experiencing signs of a stroke,” said stroke center director Joseph Ashburn, MD. “Time saved is brain saved, so if they seek immediate treatment, the effects of stroke may be reduced or even reversed.”

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

Some signs of stroke include balance issues, dizziness, headache, blurry vision, drooping face, slurred speech, sudden confusion, trouble understanding and/or numbness to the face, arm or leg, according to the release.

For more information about Spokes for Strokes, call (270) 575-2880.

