Heartland Votes

19-year-old dies in early morning crash in Wayne County, Ill.

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Wayne County in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 15.

According to a release from Illinois State Police, 19-year-old Logan Kreiter of Fairfield, Illinois, was driving a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on County Road 925 N. when his vehicle left the roadway, travelling into a ditch.

The Jeep overturned several times before coming to a stop in a field just north of the roadway.

ISP responded to the crash around 12:46 a.m., and Kreiter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

