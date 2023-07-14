Traffic stop results in felony arrest of Paducah woman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop in McCracken County has led to the arrest of a Paducah woman for the possession of meth.
On July 13, around 4:25 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white 2011 Chevrolet Suburban for a traffic violation.
During the stop, the operator was identified as 28-year-old Chelsea Haney of Paducah. Haney was found to be in possession of a small quantity of Methamphetamine.
Haney was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Jail. She has been charged with the following:
- No registration plates
- Failure of owner to maintain insurance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (Methamphetamine)
