Traffic stop results in felony arrest of Paducah woman

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop in McCracken County has led to the arrest of a Paducah woman for the possession of meth.

On July 13, around 4:25 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white 2011 Chevrolet Suburban for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the operator was identified as 28-year-old Chelsea Haney of Paducah. Haney was found to be in possession of a small quantity of Methamphetamine.

Haney was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Jail. She has been charged with the following:

No registration plates

Failure of owner to maintain insurance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (Methamphetamine)

