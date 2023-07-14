Tracking showers and thunderstorms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday, Heartland! As we head into the weekend there is a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and into tomorrow morning. Tonight, rain chances seem to be more isolated. Those temperatures will drop to the lower 70s overnight and the winds will begin to shift to the NW. There is a low pressure system working across the Heartland which is helping to bring another round of showers and thunderstorms overnight tonight into early Saturday morning. There is a marginal risk some of these showers could become severe, main threat damaging winds and possible hail.

Saturday afternoon, skies will become mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s. There is a chance for pop up showers Saturday evening, but mostly staying dry through Sunday. Sunday will be filled with plenty of sunshine and hot humid temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.