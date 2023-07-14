Heartland Votes

SoutheastHEALTH announces closure of Home Health services in Cape, Stoddard Counties

SoutheastHEALTH has announced that Southeast Home Health in Cape Girardeau and Dexter will close next month.((Source: KFVS))
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH has announced that Southeast Home Health in Cape Girardeau and Dexter will close next month.

On August 8, Home Health will close in Stoddard County, and the last day of services will be August 15 in Cape County.

SoutheastHEALTH officials said the decision is due to labor shortages as well as continued declines in payor reimbursement.

They are evaluating relocation options for employees to other roles and positions within the organization. Services offered by Southeast Hospice and Southeast Palliative Care will continue uninterrupted.

