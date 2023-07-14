Heartland Votes

Missouri celebrates 40th anniversary of Don McNeely Day on Saturday

Saturday is the 40th Anniversary of Don McNeely Day in Missouri.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saturday is the 40th Anniversary of Don McNeely Day in Missouri.

Don retired from KFVS 30 years ago.

And to this day, many people still remember him as the news anchor and weatherman who was known as “Mr. KFVS.”

Missouri Governor Christopher Bond made the proclamation in Jefferson City in 1983.

Check out this video of the Don McNeely Years in the Heartland News Vault playlist on the KFVS12 YouTube page.

