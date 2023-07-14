Missouri celebrates 40th anniversary of Don McNeely Day on Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saturday is the 40th Anniversary of Don McNeely Day in Missouri.

Don retired from KFVS 30 years ago.

And to this day, many people still remember him as the news anchor and weatherman who was known as “Mr. KFVS.”

Missouri Governor Christopher Bond made the proclamation in Jefferson City in 1983.

Check out this video of the Don McNeely Years in the Heartland News Vault playlist on the KFVS12 YouTube page.

