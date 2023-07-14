Kentucky State Police honor Mayfield employee during ceremony

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police held its annual civilian awards ceremony to honor agency employees for creating safer communities.

Post 1 Mayfield area Driver Testing Branch employee, Jo Anne Hobgood, was among those recipients.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. presented Hobgood with the 2022 “Driver Testing” Award. Hobgood serves as a Driver’s Test Administrator and is a three-year veteran of the agency.

Hobgood was also a nominee and finalist for the national driver administrator award sponsored by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

