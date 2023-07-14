Hot and humid with a few stray storms

Good morning, Heartland, it’s going to be a hot and humid start to the weekend. We are expecting pretty warm temperatures, with highs today getting into the mid to low 90s, but heat index values and humidity will make some places feel like triple digit temperatures today. We have some storm chances this afternoon, with the Storm Prediction Center putting the Heartland at a level 1 Marginal risk for today. Heavy rain is not expected with the chances for storms, but gusty winds are the biggest threat. Timing for these storms is mainly in the afternoon and evening, with some continuing into early Saturday morning.

Saturday has a few chances for showers and possible storms in the afternoon, but Sunday looks drier and less humid. There are some more thunderstorm chances for Monday and Tuesday, before temperatures heat up to the high 90s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.