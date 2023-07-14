First Alert: Hot, humid with scattered showers, storms possible

(KFVS) - Typical July heat and humidity is sticking around today, but there could be a brief break over the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 90s with heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon and evening.

Much of the Heartland is under a level 1 out of 5 for severe storms. Gusty damaging winds will be the biggest threat.

Some of these storms could linger into early Saturday morning.

Shower and storm chances return Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will also be slightly cooler.

Afternoon highs will only be in the mid to upper 80s!

Sunday is looking drier and warmer.

Highs will be in the 90s, but it will be less humid.

Rain and storm chances are back in the forecast at the start of next week before it heats up into the upper 90s on Wednesday.

