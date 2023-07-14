Federal warrant executed for Cape Girardeau man

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office have executed a Federal warrant for a Cape Girardeau man.

On July 14, Deputies executed a Federal warrant for the arrest of Antony Graziano. Graziano was involved in four people facing charges in June.

Graziano faces a total of eight charges, including drug trafficking, hindering prosecution and weapons charges.

According to the US Marshalls office, Graziano made a court appearance on July 14 on those charges and his bond was set at $100,000 cash.

He was taken into custody without incident and was turned over to Federal authorities.

