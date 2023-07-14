Communication outage leaves many in three Missouri counties without cell service, internet, or landline connection

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - A major communication outage is causing problems for people and businesses in Carter County.

Anyone who lives in, or drives through Carter, Shannon, or Howell Counties with with AT&T cellular, T-Mobile cell service, or CenturyLink internet or landline service are experiencing an outage.

So far, authorities say Verizon cell service and SmartLink internet remain in operation.

According to Carter County Emergency Management Director Curt Majors, the outage stems from a severed fiber optic line in an area between Mountain View and Willow Springs. Something cut the cable Thursday morning.

Majors says repairs are underway, but may not be completed until 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to Majors cell phone users are still able to make emergency 911 calls which are then routed through an online IP phone service into Carter County Sheriff’s Dispatch which was also impacted by the outage and has no working CenturyLink landlines.

Carter County EMA requested a deployable cellular tower to allow emergency responders to have cell service in the Van Buren area.

Majors cautions anyone planning to visit Van Buren this weekend to float on the Current River to be sure to bring cash, and print out a map to their destination because GPS may will not work until the outage is restored.

