Charleston Fighting Squirrels defeat Southeast Tropics in Babe Ruth State Tournament

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Fighting Squirrels beat the Southeast Tropics 4-2 Thursday, July 13 at Hillhouse Park in Charleston in the Senior Babe Ruth State Tournament.

The Championship game is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 with the winning team earning an automatic bid to the Babe Ruth World Series in Cape Girardeau in August.

