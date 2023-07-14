Carbondale Police investigating aggravated battery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale police are investigating a report of aggravated battery following a stabbing this afternoon.

On July 14, around 12:43 p.m., Carbondale Police Officers responded to the 500 block of South Poplar Street in reference to a stabbing. Officers provided emergency medical aid to the victim until the Jackson County Ambulance service arrived and took the victim to the hospital.

The injury was not considered life-threatening and the victim was treated for injuries at the hospital where they remain in stable condition.

According to a release, Officers learned that the victim planned to meet the suspect, whom they didn’t know. They were meeting for a transaction through a social media app, and during the transaction, the suspect battered and stabbed the victim.

The suspect is described as black male in his twenties, about six feet tall and thin with a light complexion. It is believed the suspect left the area in a red vehicle with a hubcap missing from the front driver-side wheel.

This investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about the incident, you are asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

The Carbondale Police Department encourages anyone arranging a transaction with someone they don’t know to do so in a public place.

