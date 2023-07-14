Heartland Votes

“An Enchanted Evening at the Park” in Jackson

‘Queen Elsa’ and her sister ‘Anna’ and ‘Mirabel’ said they are excited to perform their songs from the “Frozen” and “Encanto” movies.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Storybook characters came alive with music Thursday night, July 13 at the Jackson Band Shell at 7 p.m.

The Jackson Municipal Band with Storybook entertainment, Southeast Missouri State University and their cast of Disney-inspired performers hosted the magical night of entertainment.

More than 14 costumed characters, such as Spider-Man, Ariel, Beauty & The Beast, Tiana, Jasmine and Moana, will be participating in the free event.

The Enchanted Evening was particularly special for one little girl. Kristen Sobba said her daughter was able to get stimulation while also enjoying the event with her family.

“So my daughter is disabled, has a genetic syndrome and she is getting a lot of visual and auditory stimulation and this was a perfect opportunity,” Sobba said. “I grew up with Disney all my life. If you can’t tell, I’m a huge fan and this was a perfect way to get my daughter stimulation as well as me being able to enjoy it. Literally our entire family is just enjoying this night in all different levels from little to big.”

In addition to live musical performances, there were meet-and-greets and autograph signing with the characters, balloon twisters, face painting, Disney inspired food vendors and gifts available for purchase and more.

The event wrapped up at 8 p.m. The next event for the Jackson Municipal Band is the Summer Concert Series with Doug Rees on Thursday, July 20.

