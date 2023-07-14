79-year-olds marry in nursing home wedding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bill Burns and Mary Helms tied the knot Thursday after finding love at their retirement home Park Terrace Nursing Facility and Rehab.

Bill and Mary are both 79 years old.

A staff member of the facility got officiated online and married the pair at a gazebo on the grounds.

Nicole Kitzinger is the director of marketing at Park Terrace Nursing Facility and Rehab. She says this is the first wedding the facility has ever had.

“They had an instant connection,” she said. “They had a lot in common which you tend to see when you come into an institution like ours.”

The pair met at one of the facility’s programs called “Moving and Grooving,” which Kitzinger said is a recreation activity involving dancing and music.

Mary said she initially noticed Bill sitting by himself before the activity.

“I asked him, ‘can I sit here?’ He said, ‘sure,’ and we got to talking,” Mary said.

After talking some, Mary said the pair found they had a lot in common.

According to Bill, it was this inviting spirit and kindness that attracted him to his new wife.

“She’s always talking to someone and helping out any way she can,” he said. “That’s what made me like her.”

The couple said they dated for about three months and saw no reason to wait anymore.

“He asked me, and I said yes,” Mary said. “I’ve been single for 50 years, you know, I was ready.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.