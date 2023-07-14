Heartland Votes

12-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Boston, police say

A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.
A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.(WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the afternoon at a home in the Mattapan neighborhood.

Police did not immediately make public other details, such as whether the child was a boy or girl or the circumstances under which they were shot.

There was no ongoing threat to public safety, however, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

No arrests have been made.

Mayor Michelle Wu said first responders attempted to resuscitate the child.

“It’s a horrible tragedy for the entire city whenever anyone of our young people is lost, and for a child of this age being lost to gun violence is a nightmare,” she said in a news conference at the scene. “In the summer when our kids should be enjoying, having fun, playing and growing, this is especially a nightmare for a mom and for a family.”

Boston police are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old on Thursday afternoon. (WCVB)

Police Commissioner Michael Cox called the death unnecessary.

“I implore folks, if you have guns in your home ... turn them in to us,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Huffman's 11-year-old son Loren was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer last fall...
Cape Girardeau business surprises family in need by paying part of their mortgage
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Three Heartland baseball stars were selected Tuesday on the final day of the Major League...
Heartland Baseball stars get picked in MLB Draft
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Latest News

FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FTC investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
Boston mayor on shooting: "Nightmare for a mom"
"An Enchanted Evening in the Park" is returning to the Jackson Municipal Band Shell on...
“An Enchanted Evening at the Park” in Jackson
Chelsea Haney of Paducah was arrested after being found to be in possession of Methamphetamine...
Traffic stop results in felony arrest of Paducah woman