Heartland Votes

Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says

FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader...
FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader when he heard a loud bang and was pushed slightly forward.(KAUZ)
By KTTC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A woman in Minnesota was killed Tuesday morning after rear-ending a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash around 10:40 a.m. and found an SUV driven by 33-year-old Brenna Amos had run into the back of a manure spreader.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lyle Dicke, 65, told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader when he heard a loud bang and was pushed slightly forward.

He said he called 911 when he saw a vehicle had crashed into the spreader.

Dicke was not injured in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Huffman's 11-year-old son Loren was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer last fall...
Cape Girardeau business surprises family in need by paying part of their mortgage
Three Heartland baseball stars were selected Tuesday on the final day of the Major League...
Heartland Baseball stars get picked in MLB Draft
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois
Crews battled an early morning fire at a home on the 1800 block of William Street in Cape...
Crews battle early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau
Mississippi men accused of poaching turkeys in Madison County

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court, London, Thursday July 13, 2023. Spacey took a...
Kevin Spacey fights back tears as he testifies how sex abuse allegations ‘exploded’ his career
A suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Dollar General in Dyersburg, Tenn....
Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Dyersburg store
Unable to afford to replace the roof, 73-year-old Sharon Harris decided to replace a section of...
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue found eligible for death penalty