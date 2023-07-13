Heartland Votes

Woman arrested following vehicle pursuit in Paducah

Troopers with KSP Post 1 arrested Maiyah Rios of Fulton, Kentucky following a vehicle pursuit in Paducah(Kentucky State Police)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 have arrested a woman following a vehicle pursuit in Paducah, Ky.

Around 4:30 p.m. on July 12, troopers observed a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling at high speeds and in a reckless manner on Lone Oak Road in Paducah. Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop by initiating emergency lights and sirens. However, the operator failed to stop.

A pursuit ensued, leading troopers to the area of Baptist Hospital on Broadway Street. Troopers conducted a precision intervention technique to stop the vehicle. Following the intervention, the Altima traveled off the roadway, across the sidewalk, and into the Baptist Hospital parking lot where it collided with a parked 2017 Ford Explorer. The Ford was occupied, but the occupant reported no injuries and denied medical transport.

Following the collision, the operator of the Altima was identified as 20-year-old Maiyah Rios of Fulton. Rios was arrested and taken to Baptist Health for treatment. Rios had no apparent injuries and refused medical treatment.

Rios was transported to and lodged in the McCracken County Jail. Along with numerous other traffic violations, Rios has been charged with the following:

  • Speeding 26MPH or more Over the Speed Limit
  • Reckless Driving
  • Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree
  • Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
  • Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
  • Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
  • Operating on a Suspended Lisence

