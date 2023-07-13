Water main break causes boil water order in Carterville, Ill.

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A boil water order is in effect for all Carterville water customers until further notice.

According to the Carterville Water Department, a water main break Wednesday night, July 12 is to blame.

In a Facebook post, the City of Carterville said water service was interrupted because the break could not be isolated.

The city expected water service to be restored long before Thursday morning, but all customers would be under a boil order.

