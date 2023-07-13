UT Board of Trustees approves 3% tuition and fee increase

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved a 3% total increase in tuition and mandatory fees beginning in fall 2023 for UT Martin students.

The approval came during the board’s annual meeting on June 30 in Memphis. The increase includes a 2% tuition increase and was part of the university’s proposed 2023

- 24 budget that was reviewed and approved in May by the UT Martin Advisory Board.

This increase is within the maximum of the increase range set by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. UT Martin’s interim chancellor, Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, said that this increase will allow the college to be able to continue their services.

“This is the first increase at UT Martin since fall 2021,” said Dr. Cavalier. “Costs for operating the university continue to rise, and the increase will allow us to provide the high quality of education and services that our students, families and alumni expect.”

The increase sets the cost for in-state undergraduate students to attend the university at $10,208 per semester and $11,112 per semester for graduate students. Costs for out-of-state students also rise in line with instate percentage increases.

It also funds a crisis line, case manager, and psychiatric and teletherapy services. Housing and dining rate will also increase to address inflation and salary costs.

The board also approved the university’s total operating budget proposal of $165,881,356. The operating budget includes tuition and fees, which amount to $66.7M; state appropriations, which amount to $46.1M; grants and contracts, which amount to $.2M; and sales and service, which amount to $.6M.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.