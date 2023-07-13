Heartland Votes

Two men taken into custody after vehicle pursuit in Sikeston

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Two men have been taken into custody by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety following a vehicle pursuit this evening.(KKTV)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men have been taken into custody by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety following a vehicle pursuit this evening.

On July 12, around 6:30 p.m., Safety Officers with the Sikeston DPS were notified of a vehicle occupied by two males, both having outstanding felony criminal arrest warrants.

The vehicle was driven by Gary Looney and the passenger was James Swann. Officers located the vehicle on US 61 and attempted to stop the vehicle. Looney failed to yield to officers and led them on a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit started near Hennings Drive and then continued onto US Highway 60 westbound into New Madrid County. After a short time, both Looney and Swann fled from the vehicle into a corn field to further evade capture by Sikeston DPS Officers. Officers were able to take both subjects into custody after a short pursuit on foot through the field.

Both Looney and Swann and multiple outstanding warrants through several different agencies in the Southeast Missouri area. The two now face several more felony charges after the vehicle pursuit and are being held in custody.

