Heartland Votes

Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it

Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs but planned to return the car when they got sober.
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs...
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs but planned to return the car when they got sober.(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Blake Middleton’s farm in Tazewell, he uses his 1986 Jeep to drive through the fields and check on cattle and help tend to the land. On Sunday afternoon when he went to go see his Jeep, he found a toolbox with a note on it instead.

“Hey I’m so sorry for taking your Jeep,” is how the note started out which immediately shocked Middleton because he wasn’t expecting an apology letter from the person who he believes took his Jeep.

“I couldn’t do nothing but laugh, to be honest,” said Middleton.

The letter goes on to explain that the suspect was on heroin and had plans to return the Jeep once they got sober and promised to take good care of the car. At the end of the note, the writer said they hoped that Middleton could forgive them which is something the Tazewell cattle farmer isn’t interested in doing quite yet.

“I doubt it, I’m not that kind of person,” said Middleton.

While he appreciated the honesty, Middleton was still frustrated with the fact that someone took something that belongs to him that also served as an important role on his farm.

“An honest thief. If there’s such a thing, it’s the closest you can get to one,” said Middleton.

If you know who may have taken the tan-colored Jeep, you’re asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Heartland baseball stars were selected Tuesday on the final day of the Major League...
Heartland Baseball stars get picked in MLB Draft
Mackenzie Huffman's 11-year-old son Loren was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer last fall...
Cape Girardeau business surprises family in need by paying part of their mortgage
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois
Crews battled an early morning fire at a home on the 1800 block of William Street in Cape...
Crews battle early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau
Mississippi men accused of poaching turkeys in Madison County

Latest News

The search is over for a man reported missing in McCracken County.
Man reported missing in McCracken County found
Representative Jeff Coleman has tried four times to limit how much property tax assessments go...
State lawmaker wants to limit property tax assessments with constitutional amendment
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Two men have been taken into custody by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety following a...
Two men taken into custody after chase in Sikeston
Cape PD Brothers
Cape Girardeau brother-officer duo collects law enforcement memorabilia