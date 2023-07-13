Heartland Votes

Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Dyersburg store

A suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Dollar General in Dyersburg, Tenn.
A suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Dollar General in Dyersburg, Tenn. on Tuesday, July 11.(Dyersburg Police Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a western Tennessee store.

According to Dyersburg police, at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, they responded to Dollar General on Forrest Street for a reported armed robbery.

Store personnel told officers a man wearing a black hoodie and black mask entered the store armed with a gun and demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran from the store.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the K-9 unit was called to the scene and was able to track the suspect to a residential area; however, they didn’t find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, 311 or the DPD Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679.

