State lawmaker wants to limit property tax assessments with constitutional amendment

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Representative Jeff Coleman has tried four times to limit how much property tax assessments go up, but he’s confident this time will be different.

The Grain Valley Republican wants to get an amendment to the Missouri Constitution on a statewide ballot that would limit how much assessments go up each year and freeze assessments for seniors.

“This is about people getting taxed out of their homes and being on the street, and I don’t want this this to happen,” Coleman said. “This is not a partisan issue.”

Debate has become heated over the latest round of assessments in Jackson County. Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. and Director of Assessment Gail McCann Beatty have emphasized throughout that state law requires that assessments reflect market values.

Current law says the market value used to calculate assessed value must be within 90%-110% of actual market value. Assessed value is then calculated as a percentage based on whether it’s a residence, a commercial property or something else.

Coleman wants to change that.

The joint resolution he authored last session calls for a change to the state constitution. Instead of market value, it would calculate assessed value as a flat annual increase of no more than 2% over the most recent previous increase.

This year’s assessments in Jackson County brought protest from some property owners. Market values have skyrocketed.

A hot market is great if you’re selling, but you’re not profiting off of that if you just want to stay in your home. That’s why Coleman says the market value approach is flawed.

This year, Senate Bill 190 brought some relief. It gives counties permission to refund property taxes on a primary residence for those who qualify for social security. It’s only for seniors and doesn’t require the county to act. Making the change would have to be done by the county legislature or by petitioning for a vote of the public.

“What my legislation does is it helps everyone, including the low-income [residents] who have the same concerns that people in the senior age level [have],” Coleman summarized.

Specifally, his proposed amendment would set the annual increase at 2% unless the consumer price index (CPI) is lower. In that case, the CPI would dictate the rate of increase. The CPI is a commonly used measure of inflation.

It would allow for an additional increase if there is new construction or improvements made to the property, but it would limit that to the cost of materials purchased.

A separate section of the amendment would freeze assessments for people age 65 and older.

In both cases, it would apply only to a property owner’s primary residence.

But what about levies? That’s the rate at which individual taxing jurisdictions (like school, fire and library districts) tax the assessed value.

When assessments go up, it’s expected that levies go down. You might ask, wouldn’t the inverse hold true? If assessments are limited, couldn’t the levy go up to compensate? Yes, but that requires a vote of the public.

“If they need more money, go ask the people,” Coleman said. “You can raise your tax levies up if the people agree to it. You’re giving the power back to the people instead of the government having all the power.”

Coleman said he’s aware that by focusing only on a property owner’s primary residence, the strain could continue for renters as rental property owners pass on increases to tenants. He said previous versions of the amendment included all property owners, but he could not get support from enough of his fellow lawmakers without the primary residence restriction.

The 2023 version made it through the House and Senate committee but ran out of time to get to the Senate floor.

A few things have changed since then. There’s a contingent of voters fired up to put on pressure, and Coleman has reason to think that pressure could be especially meaningful now.

The leadership of the House and Senate set the calendar that decides how quickly legislation is heard. The Speaker of the House has signaled to news media that he’s considering a run for Lieutenant Governor. There’s speculation that the Missouri Senate President Pro Tem will run for Secretary of State.

“If the public gets behind me and puts the pressure on them, because these are statewide offices, they’re going to want to get something done to make the people happy,” Coleman speculated. “It’s going to pass, I assure you. I’m lobbying. I’ve got all the people I need to get this passed. I’ve just got to get the leadership to follow through.”

Coleman will be at a town hall in Kansas City this weekend to talk about what residents can do to put the pressure on. The event occurs on Saturday, July 15, at 2 p.m. at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Road.

Advance registration is required. You can register by clicking here.

