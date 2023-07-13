Heartland Votes

Sikeston plans Total Eclipse of the Park for April 2024

Organizers say there will be events all weekend leading up to the eclipse on that Monday.
Organizers say there will be events all weekend leading up to the eclipse on that Monday.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Sikeston is planning a Total Eclipse of the Park event for the total solar eclipse in April 2024.

Sikeston will be in the path of totality on April 8, 2024, making it one of the best places in the country for viewing the eclipse.

Organizers say there will be events all weekend at the Sikeston Complex leading up to the eclipse on that Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Huffman's 11-year-old son Loren was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer last fall...
Cape Girardeau business surprises family in need by paying part of their mortgage
Three Heartland baseball stars were selected Tuesday on the final day of the Major League...
Heartland Baseball stars get picked in MLB Draft
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois
Crews battled an early morning fire at a home on the 1800 block of William Street in Cape...
Crews battle early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau
Mississippi men accused of poaching turkeys in Madison County

Latest News

The prep continues for the 2024 total solar eclipse.
Leaders at SIU gearing up for April 2024 total solar eclipse
Preparations continue for the 2024 solar eclipse
The city of Perryville kicked off its Great North American Eclipse festivities with the debut...
Giant pair of eclipse solar glasses debuted at Mayfest in Perryville
Perryville kicked off its Great North American Eclipse Festivities with the debuting of a giant...
Perryville features largest solar glasses in Mayfest Parade