Sikeston plans Total Eclipse of the Park for April 2024

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Sikeston is planning a Total Eclipse of the Park event for the total solar eclipse in April 2024.

Sikeston will be in the path of totality on April 8, 2024, making it one of the best places in the country for viewing the eclipse.

Organizers say there will be events all weekend at the Sikeston Complex leading up to the eclipse on that Monday.

