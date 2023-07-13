Sikeston Parks and Recreation cracking down on vandalism

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Graffiti, bashed-in toilets and broken doors— it’s just some of the damage at multiple parks in the city of Sikeston.

Now, the city is offering a cash reward for anyone with information about whoever is responsible for the vandalism.

Dustin Care, the director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the $500 cash reward is being offered because it’s getting out of hand, and the price of the damage is adding up.

“Money that is going towards that could be going towards a bigger project or something that could be a bigger impact to the community,” Care said.

Acts of vandalism at Sikeston parks have been happening once or twice a week since April, according to Care. This most recent act of destruction is just one example.

“Over the weekend we estimated 850 dollars in damages,” Care said.

A destroyed bathroom partition, automatic flushers torn off of the toilets and even stolen toilet paper dispensers. That’s just one of many instances.

And there’s more. Care said over the last four months his department has seen it all.

“Smashing toilets, ripping off hand sinks or breaking the hand sinks in the bathrooms, stealing soap from soap dispensers, they’ll rip the soap dispensers off the wall,” Care explained.

The parks and recreation team usually finds the damage first, but Care said it’s embarrassing when they get a call from a visitor.

“That’s not really a good impression for people coming in from out of town like ‘look at this place,’” Care said.

While security cameras will be installed in the coming weeks in hopes of deterring any would-be vandals, the director hopes offering a $500 reward will encourage witnesses to come forward.

“We were just looking for ways to limit and stop it because of the severity of the damages,” Care said. “It doesn’t just impact us it impacts everyone.”

Care said another project his team is working on is automatic locks for the bathroom doors. They would lock when the park closes at night and unlock in the morning.

