Scattered showers and thunderstorms return tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, we are really starting to feel that July heat and moisture. Tonight, skies will remain partly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Friday, looking to start off calm with cloudy skies. As our next front approaches Friday afternoon, our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms return. There is a marginal risk (level 1) for a strong to severe storms to form tomorrow afternoon and evening.

For the weekend, early morning Saturday we still could see lingering showers and storms from Friday evening. The heartland dries out for the afternoon with high temperatures staying in the mid 80s. Another chance for pop up showers Saturday evening but most likely staying dry through the remainder of the weekend. Sunday the temperatures increase slightly back into the lower 90s but the humidity should feel less sticky.

