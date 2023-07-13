Heartland Votes

Retired Murray Police K-9 Tiko passes away

Tiko served with the Murray Police Department for 10 years and retired from duty in 2020.
Tiko served with the Murray Police Department for 10 years and retired from duty in 2020.(Source: Murray Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Members of the Murray Police Department are mourning the death of retired K-9 Tiko.

The department announced Tiko passed away Thursday morning, July 13.

The 14-year-old Belgian Malinois was surrounded by his family and friends.

Police said Tiko served with the department for 10 years as a narcotics detection and apprehension dog with two handlers during his career, Sgt. Evan Timmons and Sgt. Anna Wicker.

Tiko retired from duty in 2020 and spent his retirement with Sgt. Wicker, where he chased balls, went on hikes and visited his friends at the police department.

He is being remembered not just as a crime fighter, but as an ambassador for the Murray Police Department and a member of their family.

The department expressed Tiko will be deeply missed.

