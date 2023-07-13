Pritzker administration announces results of Social Equity Criteria Lottery

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the results of the Social Equity Criteria Lottery for 55 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses.

On July 13, the IDFPR conducted the Social Equity Criteria Lottery, with 17 BLS Region drawings for 55 Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses. Almost 2,700 applicants participated in the lottery, which was held in conjunction by IDFPR and the Illinois Lottery. Before Conditional Licenses are issued, the IDFPR will start a review process to ensure applicants meet all required rules.

Top Participants have 45 days to submit proof of their conditional license eligibility, starting on Friday, July 14. According to a release from the Office of Gov. Pritzker, Top Participants refers to “any applicant drawn by lot in a winning slot such that it has the opportunity to be issued a conditional license.” To be issued a Conditional License, a Top Participant must go through the processes identified in 68 IAC 1291.410-440.

In the Cape Girardeau BLS Region, the Proposed Entity Name of the Top Participant is People Dispensary. In the Carbondale-Marion BLS Region, the Proposed Entity Name of the Top Participant is Agitite Wellness.

If the IDFPR determines that a Top Participant is ineligible after the required deficiency periods, they may deny that Top Participant licensure and offer the opportunity to the next applicant drawn in that BLS Region.

The full results of the SECL can be found online here.

