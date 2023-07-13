Parts of Heartland upgraded to ‘severe drought’

(KFVS) - Parts of the Heartland have been upgraded to a “severe drought,” according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

The latest data shows parts of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and western Kentucky are now experiencing “severe drought” conditions.

Nearly all of Missouri is experiencing some type of dry conditions, and more than 3 percent of the state is now in an “exceptional drought,” which is the most severe category.

U.S. Drought Monitor data for Missouri, as of Thursday, July 13. (U.S. Drought Monitor/UNL)

Missouri’s drought assessment committee is scheduled to meet later in July.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is released once a week, on Thursdays, with data collected by each Tuesday.

