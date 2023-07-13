Heartland Votes

“Our car went airborne:” Heat causes part of I-44 to buckle near Rolla, Mo.

Courtesy: Doolittle Fire Protection District
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - The summer heat caused part of Interstate 44 to buckle Tuesday afternoon near Rolla. Several vehicles struck the damaged pavement.

Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane near the 176-mile marker, between the Doolittle and Sugartree exits. That’s just west of Rolla.

One woman says her vehicle flew airborne when hitting the buckle.

“It sent us flying in the air, and then we came down and crashed pretty hard on the ground,” said Hannah Helton. ”I’m not really sure how high we flew, but it felt pretty high to us.”

While westbound on I-44 near Doolittle, their car hit what investigators call a “major blowup” in the road.

”We didn’t really know what was happening until we hit the ground, and honestly, all of us thought the windows had shattered once it hit because all of the stuff flew,” said Helton.

Doolittle firefighters and the highway patrol responded to the incident. Investigators say no one got seriously hurt. Both westbound lanes are now back open, but MoDOT crews only did a quick fix to get traffic flowing again.

”We’ve just done a temporary repair last night. It’s open to traffic now,” said MoDOT. “We’ve got a contractor who’s going to come in and do a more permanent repair here, middle of next week.”

MoDot engineers say incidents like this are not uncommon during extreme heat.

This is not the first time this area of I-44 near Doolittle bucked. In June of 2019, the same area had a crack in the road, this time going eastbound.

As for Helton, she wishes there would’ve been a warning.

”I feel like they should have had signs up at least because I heard that it’s happened multiple times over the years,” said Helton.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

