Heartland Votes

Missouri AG sues 3 tax prep companies for sharing taxpayer information with ‘Big Tech’

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.(Office of the Governor)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed suit against H&R Block, Taxslayer LLC and TaxAct, Inc. for sharing Missouri taxpayers’ sensitive data with Meta, Google and others.

A press release from his office says the suit, which was filed in St. Louis City, states that the three companies violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by sharing “sensitive personal and financial information with the Big Tech companies, which use the data for diverse advertising purposes.”

The AG’s suit alleges that the companies used a computer code “known as pixels . . . to send sensitive personal, financial, and tax return information to Meta, Google, and other entities despite explicitly promising not to share such information with third parties in their privacy policies.”

The press release from the AG’s office continues:

The AG asserts in his petition that the companies broke Missouri law via misrepresentation, omission, deception, and unfair business practices.

AG Bailey is seeking a preliminary injunction to immediately halt the behavior. He is also seeking full restitution to all affected consumers in Missouri and a civil penalty that would be paid to the state.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

