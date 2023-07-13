Heartland Votes

McCracken County deputies requesting assistance in finding missing man

Deputies are attempting to locate James B. Cox, a 42-year-old white male who lives in McCracken...
Deputies are attempting to locate James B. Cox, a 42-year-old white male who lives in McCracken County. Cox is described as 6′1″, 225 pounds, bald/shaved head and auburn colored short facial hair.(McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office are requesting public assistance in located a missing man.

Deputies are attempting to locate James B. Cox, a 42-year-old white male who lives in McCracken County, Ky. Cox is described as 6′1″, 225 pounds, bald/shaved head and auburn colored short facial hair.

Cox was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts with a black stripe. His last known location was in the area of Oaks Road near the Graves County line. He has been reported as missing and the Sheriff’s Office is attempting to verify his well-being.

If you have any information on the location of James Cox, you are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested on several drug and...
Convicted felon arrested on drug trafficking charges after two-month investigation in McCracken Co.
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Latest News

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved a 3% total increase in tuition and...
UT Board of Trustees approves 3% tuition and fee increase
52-year-old Glenn Hamilton of Poplar Bluff has been convicted of 1st Degree Robbery after he...
Man convicted for robbing Stoddard County bank in 2019
Mackenzie Huffman's 11-year-old son Loren was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer last fall...
Cape Girardeau business surprises family in need by paying part of their mortgage
A field fire in Miner, Mo. on Brewer and Dewitt Drive has been contained.
Crews on scene of field fire in Miner, Mo.