McCracken County deputies requesting assistance in finding missing man

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office are requesting public assistance in located a missing man.

Deputies are attempting to locate James B. Cox, a 42-year-old white male who lives in McCracken County, Ky. Cox is described as 6′1″, 225 pounds, bald/shaved head and auburn colored short facial hair.

Cox was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts with a black stripe. His last known location was in the area of Oaks Road near the Graves County line. He has been reported as missing and the Sheriff’s Office is attempting to verify his well-being.

If you have any information on the location of James Cox, you are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.

