Man accused of breaking into Paducah business, trying to open safe

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of breaking into a business and trying to open a safe.

Jordan B. Youman, 26, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of first-degree burglary. He was also served an arrest warrant for charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree stalking and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

According to Paducah police, at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, the owner of Sonny’s Market reported to 911 that he could see someone inside his business over a remote security camera feed.

Officers arrived at the business on Mayfield Road and heard someone running out of the back of the business. After searching the area, they found Youman hiding in a grassy area next to a heating and air unit.

While reviewing security footage from the business, officers determined Youman’s description matched the person in the video who was trying to open the safe. Officers also saw Youman in the video armed with a handgun.

Police say Youman admitted to officers that he had been inside the business and had a handgun. He told officers he threw the handgun over a fence when they arrived on scene.

Officers found a 9mm handgun in the area, and they said they found 9mm ammunition in Youman’s pocket.

According to police, Youman had an unrelated and outstanding arrest warrant out of McCracken County for fourth-degree assault, second-degree stalking and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

