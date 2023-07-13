Heartland Votes

Man accused of breaking into Paducah business, trying to open safe

Jordan B. Youman, 26, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of first-degree burglary. He was...
Jordan B. Youman, 26, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of first-degree burglary. He was also served an arrest warrant for charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree stalking and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of breaking into a business and trying to open a safe.

Jordan B. Youman, 26, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of first-degree burglary. He was also served an arrest warrant for charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree stalking and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

According to Paducah police, at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, the owner of Sonny’s Market reported to 911 that he could see someone inside his business over a remote security camera feed.

Officers arrived at the business on Mayfield Road and heard someone running out of the back of the business. After searching the area, they found Youman hiding in a grassy area next to a heating and air unit.

While reviewing security footage from the business, officers determined Youman’s description matched the person in the video who was trying to open the safe. Officers also saw Youman in the video armed with a handgun.

Police say Youman admitted to officers that he had been inside the business and had a handgun. He told officers he threw the handgun over a fence when they arrived on scene.

Officers found a 9mm handgun in the area, and they said they found 9mm ammunition in Youman’s pocket.

According to police, Youman had an unrelated and outstanding arrest warrant out of McCracken County for fourth-degree assault, second-degree stalking and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

He was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Huffman's 11-year-old son Loren was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer last fall...
Cape Girardeau business surprises family in need by paying part of their mortgage
Three Heartland baseball stars were selected Tuesday on the final day of the Major League...
Heartland Baseball stars get picked in MLB Draft
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois
Crews battled an early morning fire at a home on the 1800 block of William Street in Cape...
Crews battle early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau
Mississippi men accused of poaching turkeys in Madison County

Latest News

A suspect is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Dollar General in Dyersburg, Tenn....
Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Dyersburg store
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Tiko served with the Murray Police Department for 10 years and retired from duty in 2020.
Retired Murray Police K-9 Tiko passes away
Drone 4 was over the Greyhound bus crash scene near Highland on July 12, 2023.
3 killed in Greyhound bus crash identified; NTSB begins investigation